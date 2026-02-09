Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $62,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,853 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,534,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $149.89 on Monday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $149.89 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

