Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 237,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 214,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 16.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

