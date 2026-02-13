Short Interest in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Expands By 118.5%

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,885,063 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the January 15th total of 1,778,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,334,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,334,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

CGGR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 3,796,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,633. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

