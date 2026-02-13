Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Short Interest Update

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,656 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the January 15th total of 10,172 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 165,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Free Report) by 4,427.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,121 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp owned approximately 4.23% of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

RMOP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,219. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1016 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes. RMOP was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

