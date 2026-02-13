Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,964 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 10,094 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Clough Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8%
NYSEARCA CBLS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 4,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55.
Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
About Clough Hedged Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.
