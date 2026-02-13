Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,964 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 10,094 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA CBLS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 4,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Clough Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Hedged Equity ETF

About Clough Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clough Hedged Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:CBLS Free Report ) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.