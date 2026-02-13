JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,738 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the January 15th total of 11,856 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JIG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 19,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,231. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

