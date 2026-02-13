CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,758,315 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the January 15th total of 776,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Peter Francis Finnerty acquired 46,500 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,880. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,286 shares of company stock worth $216,861.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,814,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 272,892 shares during the period.

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,589. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate?related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.

The fund employs a research?driven, bottom?up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.

