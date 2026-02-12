Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 694980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.90 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 9.35%.Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Rock Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly ~22% upside from current levels — a strong analyst endorsement that supports upside. Citigroup Raises Price Target

Citigroup raised its price target to $76 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly ~22% upside from current levels — a strong analyst endorsement that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and raised its target to $80 (previously $75), signaling even larger upside and continued analyst conviction in RRR’s growth trajectory. Truist Price Target Raise

Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and raised its target to $80 (previously $75), signaling even larger upside and continued analyst conviction in RRR’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and commentary were solid — revenue and EPS beat expectations and management highlighted a near?record year driven by strong local casino demand, supporting fundamentals and free cash flow. Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 2025 results and commentary were solid — revenue and EPS beat expectations and management highlighted a near?record year driven by strong local casino demand, supporting fundamentals and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a quarterly dividend ($0.26) and a special dividend of $1.00 per share — an immediate cash return that can attract income-focused investors and support the share price.

Management announced a quarterly dividend ($0.26) and a special dividend of $1.00 per share — an immediate cash return that can attract income-focused investors and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights a near?record year for local casinos and the company’s momentum (video/story coverage), reinforcing the thesis that local gaming demand is a tailwind. Near-record Year Coverage

Media coverage highlights a near?record year for local casinos and the company’s momentum (video/story coverage), reinforcing the thesis that local gaming demand is a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Buy-side commentary (Baron Partners / Baron Fund letter coverage) points to value/asset-specific upside (Durango property), suggesting institutional interest and potential longer-term support. Baron Fund Commentary

Buy-side commentary (Baron Partners / Baron Fund letter coverage) points to value/asset-specific upside (Durango property), suggesting institutional interest and potential longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and multiple write-ups are available for deeper read (useful for investors assessing guidance, margins and CAPEX trends). Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and multiple write-ups are available for deeper read (useful for investors assessing guidance, margins and CAPEX trends). Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo moved its target slightly higher to $59 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the implied downside from current levels and a less bullish stance may justify some selling/rotation. Wells Fargo Rating

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,961,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

