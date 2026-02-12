Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $131.11, with a volume of 4182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKHYY

Bank Hapoalim Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Bank Hapoalim

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.