Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $131.11, with a volume of 4182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.
Separately, Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.60%.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.
In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.
