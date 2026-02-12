VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 35464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USVM. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

