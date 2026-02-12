VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 35464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
