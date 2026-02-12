First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,340 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 7,418 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 3,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

