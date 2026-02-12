VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $375.86 and last traded at $374.04, with a volume of 664337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

