VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $375.86 and last traded at $374.04, with a volume of 664337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.11.
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Russia’s Volgograd refinery halted processing after a reported drone attack, tightening regional supply and supporting near-term oil prices and potential activity for services firms. Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and related market reports are keeping a geopolitical risk premium alive, which can support dayrates and capex expectations for oil services. Oil prices rise on concerns about US-Iran tensions
- Neutral Sentiment: IEA says U.S. winter-storm-related lost output should rebound, implying supply restoration that could cap price spikes — mixed for services demand timing. IEA Expects Oil Supply to Rebound After U.S. Winter Storm Slashed Output
- Neutral Sentiment: Political uncertainty around U.S. involvement in Venezuela oil deals continued after President Trump said an oil magnate has no authority to act for the U.S.; outcome could change supply flows but is unclear. Trump says oil magnate Sargeant has no authority to act on behalf of U.S.
- Negative Sentiment: Oil plunged amid a broad commodity sell-off and demand worries, a direct negative for oilfield activity expectations and OIH. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives 3.3% Amid Demand Worries
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. EIA reported a large 8.5M-barrel crude build and the IEA trimmed demand growth forecasts — both near-term bearish for oil prices and oil-services utilization. Oil News: Oil Futures Edge Lower Despite Iran Risk Premium Intact
- Negative Sentiment: The IEA said global oil demand will rise by less than expected in 2026, a structural headwind for activity and spending in the services sector. Global oil demand to rise by less than expected in 2026, IEA says
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
