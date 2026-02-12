iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.96 and last traded at $179.51, with a volume of 37129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.81.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 2.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 794.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

