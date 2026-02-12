First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,534 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the January 15th total of 8,232 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $252.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.3356 per share. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJP. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

