First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,534 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the January 15th total of 8,232 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $252.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.3356 per share. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
