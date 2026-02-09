BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 6,346 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 107.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 409.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE J opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.
Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions
In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Peter J. Robertson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jacobs Solutions Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.
