53,093 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,796,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,951,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 288,303 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,045,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,521,000 after buying an additional 228,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.26 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

