37,019 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 253.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Trading Up 4.4%
NASDAQ BILI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.
Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.
