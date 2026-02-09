Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 26.0%
Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $45.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap. XSHQ was launched on Apr 6, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
