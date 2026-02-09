SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

