SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 179.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

