TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 335634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised TaskUs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get TaskUs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.