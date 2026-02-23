Analysts Set Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $244.88

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.8813.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $244.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.75. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.87. The company has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

