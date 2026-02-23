Avista (AVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Avista has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4925 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Avista in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,150.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,867.42. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avista by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avista by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

