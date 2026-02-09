Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

