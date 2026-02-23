TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) vs. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Head to Head Contrast

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 10.84% 27.10% 11.29% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TopBuild and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 5 10 1 2.75 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 1 3 0 2 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TopBuild presently has a consensus price target of $443.73, suggesting a potential downside of 14.59%. Given TopBuild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TopBuild and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $5.33 billion 2.74 $622.60 million $19.70 26.37 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain $50.40 billion 1.05 $3.08 billion N/A N/A

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has higher revenue and earnings than TopBuild.

Summary

TopBuild beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

