98,853 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Acquired by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,320,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $195.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $298.54.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

