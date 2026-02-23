Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $99,105,000. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $29,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $5,480,576.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,357,138 shares in the company, valued at $31,811,314.72. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 365,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,399 shares of company stock worth $24,345,918 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Key Clearwater Analytics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer?term demand for the stock. MarketBeat CWAN overview

Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer?term demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. DA Davidson note via TickerReport

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Zacks Q4 earnings coverage

Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double?digit percentages — this volume can pressure near?term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. SEC filing (example CEO sale)

Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double?digit percentages — this volume can pressure near?term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. Negative Sentiment: Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the recently proposed shareholder buyout price is fair, which raises legal/transactional risk and could complicate or reprice the deal for investors. Litigation or a negotiated raise in price would be material. GlobeNewswire: Kaskela investigation

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

