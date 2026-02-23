Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23,252 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 256.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

