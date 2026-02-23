S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

