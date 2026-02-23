Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PWR)

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 188.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services. Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

