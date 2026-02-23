Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PWR)

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 188.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43.
Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile
