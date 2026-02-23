FFI Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:FFI)

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.

