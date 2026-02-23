FFI Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:FFI)

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 15th.
FFI Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.
FFI Company Profile
