Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the quarter. Green Dot accounts for 1.9% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 785.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Green Dot by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 980,012 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 71,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In related news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $169,617.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Green Dot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

