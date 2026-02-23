Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 346.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

