Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 346.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile
