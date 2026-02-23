Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $28.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.4643.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Invesco in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $31.00 price objective on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after acquiring an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,330,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.
The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.
