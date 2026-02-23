Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $28.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.4643.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Invesco in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $31.00 price objective on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after acquiring an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,330,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.