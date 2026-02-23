Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $825,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Primoris Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.3%

PRIM stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $174.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,376. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,564.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

