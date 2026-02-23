Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,746,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $828,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

