WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.
