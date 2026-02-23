WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DES. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

