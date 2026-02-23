iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.1830, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

