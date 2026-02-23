iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 258218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Further Reading

