Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.7550, with a volume of 17514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,282,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

