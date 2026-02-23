Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares $0.26 Final Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.