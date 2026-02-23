Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares $0.26 Final Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
Newmont Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.
About Newmont
