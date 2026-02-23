Ingevity Corporation $NGVT is Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises 2.4% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 454,579 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 188.8% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 624,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 408,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 230,525 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 572,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 21.7% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 653,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.20 on Monday. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

