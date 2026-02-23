Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Boosts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,374 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a cloud-based software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) intelligence and go-to-market solutions. Its platform aggregates firmographic, demographic, technographic and intent data to help sales, marketing and recruiting professionals identify, engage and close on high-value prospects. Subscribers gain access to a proprietary database of company and contact information, enabling targeted outreach and data enrichment across various workflows.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, ZoomInfo has expanded its capabilities through both internal development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.