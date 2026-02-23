Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

