LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $707.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.89 and its 200-day moving average is $563.82. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $714.95.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

