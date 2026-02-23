Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 560,755 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.93 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

