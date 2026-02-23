E.On (ENAKF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3289 per share for the quarter.

E.On Stock Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. E.On has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

About E.On

E.ON SE is a Germany?based energy company that operates one of Europe’s largest electricity and gas networks. The company’s core activities focus on the safe and reliable transport, distribution and storage of energy, serving as a critical infrastructure provider for households, businesses and public institutions. Through its network segment, E.ON manages high? and low?voltage grids, supports smart?metering rollouts and delivers grid?stability services, while its customer solutions division offers energy supply, efficiency and digital solutions tailored to end?users.

In its renewable generation business, E.ON invests in wind and solar assets, energy storage and district heat networks, supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

