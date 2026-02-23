Top Industrial Stocks To Research – February 23rd

Caterpillar, Coherent, and Deere & Company are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or provide goods and services used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and other capital-goods industries—examples include machinery, aerospace and defense firms, heavy equipment makers, and industrial conglomerates. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, commodity prices, and interest rates, and are used to gain exposure to industrial production, infrastructure demand, or dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

