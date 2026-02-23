CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.32. CaixaBank shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 113,011 shares trading hands.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS: CAIXY) is a major Spanish banking group that provides a broad range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The company’s operations encompass traditional banking activities such as deposit-taking, consumer and mortgage lending, payment and card services, and corporate banking, alongside wealth management, private banking, insurance and asset-management businesses. CaixaBank also offers investment-banking-related services and specialized financing solutions including leasing, factoring and trade finance through its group structure and subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to the Catalan savings bank “la Caixa” and has evolved into a commercial banking group through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

