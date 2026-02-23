YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.78. YSS shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 139,551 shares changing hands.

YSS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting YSS this week:

Get YSS alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish initiations from top banks — JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and a $49 price target (very bullish relative to the current mid-$20s level), and Raymond James started with an “outperform” and a $55 target. These two high-profile, high-target calls are the strongest upward catalysts today. Article Title

Large bullish initiations from top banks — JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and a $49 price target (very bullish relative to the current mid-$20s level), and Raymond James started with an “outperform” and a $55 target. These two high-profile, high-target calls are the strongest upward catalysts today. Positive Sentiment: Multiple other buy/overweight starts and raised targets — Needham ($42, buy), Robert W. Baird ($40, outperform), Citigroup ($37, buy), Jefferies ($37, buy), Canaccord ($36, buy) and Wells Fargo ($35, overweight) all initiated coverage with bullish ratings and two- to three-digit percent upside from current levels, adding broad analyst support and coverage breadth. Article Title Ticker Report

Multiple other buy/overweight starts and raised targets — Needham ($42, buy), Robert W. Baird ($40, outperform), Citigroup ($37, buy), Jefferies ($37, buy), Canaccord ($36, buy) and Wells Fargo ($35, overweight) all initiated coverage with bullish ratings and two- to three-digit percent upside from current levels, adding broad analyst support and coverage breadth. Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying reported — QuiverQuant highlights recent insider purchases and a large institutional buy (BlackRock-related portfolio) that signal insider/investor conviction and provide fundamental support for the bullish analyst views. Quiver Quant

Insider and institutional buying reported — QuiverQuant highlights recent insider purchases and a large institutional buy (BlackRock-related portfolio) that signal insider/investor conviction and provide fundamental support for the bullish analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs gave a more cautious view — Goldman set a $29 price target and a “neutral” rating, which is only modestly above current levels and may temper some upside expectations. Quiver Quant

Goldman Sachs gave a more cautious view — Goldman set a $29 price target and a “neutral” rating, which is only modestly above current levels and may temper some upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Truist issued a “hold” with a $30 target — another moderate view that offsets some of the aggressive targets and reminds investors of execution risks. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YSS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on YSS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on YSS in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on YSS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

YSS Trading Up 4.9%

About YSS

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.